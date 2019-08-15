Marathon Capital Management Decreased Harmonic (HLIT) Position by $1.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Scge Management LP Lifted by $16.60 Million Its Position

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90 million shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING: #Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica privacy; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 10Q: REGULATION COULD `SIGNIFICANTLY’ AFFECT BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – Here are all the Russian Facebook ads that may have influenced the 2016 presidential election:; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica shutdown won’t stop investigation; 25/05/2018 – Austrian data privacy activist takes aim at “forced consent”; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition tech could fall foul of new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 04/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Up to 87M users affected in Facebook privacy scandal; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Expected to Address New Facebook Concerns (Audio)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $609.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 623,239 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 03/04/2018 – Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for OTT Delivery and Next-Gen TV at 2018 NAB Show; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ REV $90.2M, EST. $88.1M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Rev $375M-$425M; 24/04/2018 – Global $985.8 Million Harmonic Filters Market Report 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Lc holds 15,263 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 259,914 shares. Intel holds 47,067 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.05% stake. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0% or 19,341 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 630,094 shares stake. Raging Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 5.84 million shares for 4.59% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% or 1,274 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 66,177 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 123,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 501,169 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 104,081 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 158,015 shares stake. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc reported 22,241 shares stake.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Daseke Inc by 173,350 shares to 569,250 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt reported 11,830 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,255 are owned by Loeb Corporation. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 87,178 shares. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 32,197 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams holds 6,008 shares. Diversified Trust Com holds 6,284 shares. Private Wealth Advisors reported 17,178 shares. Howland Capital Management Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Duff & Phelps Investment Management reported 25,515 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 18,330 shares stake. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Limited invested in 2.26% or 31,062 shares. Cap Guardian Tru Com owns 624,437 shares.