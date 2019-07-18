Marathon Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Care Com (CRCM) by $472,625; Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Holder Acadian Asset Management Has Cut Position as Stock Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 14,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,017 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 166,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hibbett Sports Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 74,970 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 26.14% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.57% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY19 Comparable Store Sales in the Range of -1.0% to 2.0%; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – SEES SHARE BUYBACK OF APPROXIMATELY $40.0 MLN TO $50.0 MLN IN 2019; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.95; 04/05/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Suspect shot by Bessemer police at Hibbett Sports; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.65 TO $1.95; 19/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16.50 FROM $13.50; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MLN AND IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 25, 2018 THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019; 03/04/2018 – Hibbett Sports Announces 2018 Sponsorship of MiLB Birmingham Barons; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports 1Q FY19 Profit Rises 2.9%

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 127,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 98,043 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 20.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,478 shares to 61,378 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 24,143 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc owns 179,217 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 1,627 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Inc holds 0.01% or 62,069 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett Com holds 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) or 16 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 21,649 shares stake. Boston Lc owns 32,218 shares. 4,732 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Osterweis Mngmt Inc invested in 0.31% or 252,915 shares. 29,609 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. 74,035 are owned by Penbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bank Of America De accumulated 50,304 shares. Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). 89,578 were accumulated by Impact Advsrs Llc.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp by 36,850 shares to 122,914 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 53,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).

Analysts await Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by Hibbett Sports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.94% negative EPS growth.