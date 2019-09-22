Marathon Capital Management Cut Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stake by $674,802 as Stock Price Rose; Osmium Partners Raised Its Holding in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by $6.85 Million as Valuation Rose

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 37,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 412,986 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53M, down from 450,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 6.82 million shares traded or 29.22% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 100.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 201,453 shares as the company's stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 401,453 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.65 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 156,126 shares traded or 294.11% up from the average. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500.

More notable recent Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Petrobras reportedly raises gasoline, diesel prices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Keys to Franklin Covey’s Upcoming Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Covey Is Delivering on Its Promises as It Scales – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 3 investors sold FC shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 2.06% more from 6.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.40 million for 34.34 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.