Marathon Asset Management LP Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Decreased as Shares Rose; Eii Capital Management Stake In Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) Was Increased

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 802,863 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 3,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 15,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, up from 11,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.05. About 181,941 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,400 shares to 53,252 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp Com (NYSE:O) by 5,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,360 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $40.78M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

