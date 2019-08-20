Marathon Asset Management LP Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Lowered by $2.54 Million; Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Patten & Patten Cut Its Stake

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 317,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30M, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 7.58M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 91,490 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60M, down from 95,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.91. About 2.32 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Management stated it has 59,334 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 418,642 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,625 shares. Ulysses Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 64,500 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 526,125 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt holds 431,137 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon reported 5.78 million shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has 0.23% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 366,516 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 951,988 shares stake. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.83 million shares. Icahn Carl C invested in 99.25 million shares or 3.58% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 26,243 shares.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21B and $384.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison And Prtn owns 3,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. First Eagle Investment Lc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The accumulated 0.03% or 243,561 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 4,719 were accumulated by Paloma Mgmt Communication. Norinchukin Bank The invested in 0.08% or 49,604 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Inc accumulated 39,825 shares or 2.41% of the stock. One Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 21,575 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 65,986 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cibc World Corp invested 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hwg Lp reported 3 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 2,835 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).