Marathon Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $1.26 Million; Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) Holder Eagle Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 11,547 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 101,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 5.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.85 million, down from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $612.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 19,342 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21 billion and $384.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30 million for 10.20 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.60M shares to 27.54 million shares, valued at $1.33 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 158,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).