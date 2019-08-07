Marathon Asset Management LP Has Decreased Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position as Share Value Rose; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Market Value Declined, Advisors Capital Management Lifted Position

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 180,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 943,885 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56M, up from 763,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 2.78M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended; 12/04/2018 – NZ REGULATOR LAYS CHARGES AGAINST VODAFONE FOR FIBREX ADS; 22/03/2018 – CITYFIBRE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS PLC CITYC.L – CITYFIBRE TO INVEST AT LEAST £30 MLN TO EXPAND FULL FIBRE COVERAGE IN PETERBOROUGH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VODAFONE; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete telecoms group’s ‘reshaping’; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL COMBINED COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR AGREES QAR 911M CREDIT LINE W/ BARWA BANK; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Service Revenue, Guidance in Focus — Earnings Preview; 28/04/2018 – India’s ldea Cellular posts 6th straight quarterly loss; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: BALESH SHARMA CEO

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 1.03 million shares traded or 4.46% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30 million for 10.13 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21 billion and $384.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $282.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

