Marathon Asset Management LP Has Decreased Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $2.54 Million; Share Value Declined; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Stake in Lam Research (LRCX) Has Lowered by $1.25 Million

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 6,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,245 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 45,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $189.84. About 633,340 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 317,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30M, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 5.96 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 EPS, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.75 million for 13.96 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

