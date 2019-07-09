Marathon Asset Management LP Has Cut Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Valuation Declined; S Muoio & Company Cut Its Position in Autozone (AZO) as Market Valuation Rose

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 317,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30M, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 21.03M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1145.14. About 118,549 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 78,000 shares to 181,751 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.47 million for 13.11 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2019 RECon â€“ The Global Real Estate Convention – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoZone: A Stock Buyback Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “The Statistics Behind Choosing A Successful Hedge Fund Manager – ValueWalk” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for AutoZone (AZO) in Q2 Earnings? – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fort LP reported 387 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.36% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Tru Limited Partnership accumulated 24,953 shares. Lee Danner Bass reported 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Waddell And Reed owns 106,656 shares. Natixis has 0.2% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Raymond James Services Advisors stated it has 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.1% stake. Ameriprise Fincl has 20,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.08% or 19,137 shares in its portfolio. Dean Investment Associate Limited Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,241 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 4,644 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 1,300 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kepos Capital LP has invested 0.47% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21B and $384.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 111,013 are held by Prelude Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Silver Point Capital Lp holds 19.84% or 16.23M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 395,860 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 2.96 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 356,885 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Md Sass Invsts Service has 3.27% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 3,524 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 13D Mngmt Ltd holds 1.72 million shares. 117,500 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Natixis reported 0.46% stake. Hrt Financial Limited Company stated it has 171,803 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 300 were reported by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Marathon Asset Mngmt Lp reported 1.88 million shares.