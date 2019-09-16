Marathon Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $2.38 Million as Share Price Rose; M Holdings Securities Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Raised by $931,260 as Share Price Rose

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 1.13M shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 321.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 11,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 14,715 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 5.14 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.67M for 12.09 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

