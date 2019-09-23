Marathon Asset Management LP Decreased Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake by $2.38 Million; Share Price Rose; Commscope Holding Co (COMM) Market Valuation Declined While Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Its Position by $364.29 Million

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 1.02 million shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (COMM) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 23,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 639,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.06B, down from 662,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Commscope Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 11.77M shares traded or 175.88% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium’s operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69 million for 11.77 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $75.70M for 7.71 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 84,513 shares to 172,833 shares, valued at $463.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Gru owns 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 12,398 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 14,916 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 64,617 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 77,453 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Korea Inv holds 227,700 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 40,600 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Communication Na stated it has 4,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). American Interest Inc holds 3,093 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% stake. Toth Financial Advisory reported 260 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 1.73M shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Inc invested in 82,410 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 984,505 shares. 73,794 were reported by Jefferies Gru Ltd Company.