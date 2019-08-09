Marathon Asset Management LP Decreased Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake by $1.26 Million; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake in Chemung Financial (CHMG) as Shares Declined

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 5.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 993,988 shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 11,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% . The institutional investor held 400,731 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81 million, down from 412,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Chemung Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 4,974 shares traded. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG)

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27,986 activity.

Analysts await Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.98 EPS, down 11.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.11 per share. CHMG’s profit will be $4.66 million for 10.82 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Chemung Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.26, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold CHMG shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 1.69 million shares or 1.81% more from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Raymond James Fincl Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 7,220 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). State Street reported 0% stake. Chemung Canal Tru owns 400,731 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 36,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) for 166,081 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 33,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Co accumulated 94,431 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale has 0% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Strs Ohio reported 7,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability has 6,719 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). 65,990 are held by Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,471 shares to 30,275 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital (NYSE:COF) by 4,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Be Disappointed With Their 63% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income of $5.0 Million, or $1.02 per Share – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Add Popular (BPOP) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chemung Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:CHMG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.32 million for 10.76 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21 billion and $384.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $282.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellium SE 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.