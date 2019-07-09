Marathon Asset Management LP Cut Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $1.26 Million as Share Price Rose; Woodward (WWD) Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $3.35 Million

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 917,049 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 413,543 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.24M, down from 449,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $114.13. About 402,324 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.20; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21 billion and $384.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.89M for 7.46 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 2.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $71.43 million for 24.81 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 230,105 shares to 574,706 shares, valued at $83.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 41,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

