Marathon Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM) as Market Valuation Rose; Icon Advisers Position in Synnex (SNX) Has Trimmed by $703,000

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 1.66M shares traded or 70.40% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corporation (SNX) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 12,900 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 20,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.79% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.58. About 413,910 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.07M for 7.48 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.31 million for 9.99 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.