Marathon Asset Management Llp Trimmed Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) as Market Value Rose; Broadview Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $355,100 as Market Value Declined

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 6,780 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 13,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 139,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.09 million, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $116.41. About 10.15 million shares traded or 40.49% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc reported 1.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Peapack Gladstone Finance, New Jersey-based fund reported 167,659 shares. Motco invested in 122,903 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Washington Trust Co holds 199,974 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs reported 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hap Trading Limited Liability Com accumulated 365,762 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 17,487 shares. Miller Howard Invs Ny accumulated 125,331 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co reported 0.42% stake. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 0.33% or 11,039 shares in its portfolio. 23,268 were reported by Rodgers Brothers. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Assetmark reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fulton Bankshares Na has invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Atwood And Palmer Inc invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21B for 8.19 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 120,050 shares to 717,850 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of stock or 1,026 shares. 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was made by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6.