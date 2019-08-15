Marathon Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $4.00 Million; Share Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Has Upped Stake

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 4,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 169,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 165,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 5.39 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 23,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 465,234 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.79 million, down from 489,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 2.43M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome owns 1.70M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 26,000 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Scott And Selber Incorporated has 0.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,899 shares. Hendley & has invested 3.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Smith Chas P Pa Cpas has 3.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Biondo Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 37,511 shares. 507,911 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Limited Co reported 36,534 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenwich Inv reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Asset Strategies Inc stated it has 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bokf Na reported 334,061 shares. 58,417 were reported by Clean Yield Group Inc. Albion Financial Group Ut holds 11,267 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson – Experiencing Buyer’s Remorse – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,083 shares to 126,685 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 14,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,529 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 33,864 shares to 4.61M shares, valued at $247.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class C by 4,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,300 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Services Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.