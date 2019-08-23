Marathon Asset Management Llp Position in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Increased as Market Value Declined; Indus Capital Partners Upped Its Holding in Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) as Valuation Declined

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 58,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.09M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $130.02. About 1.88M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 419,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.42M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 1.99M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 961,482 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $73.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 148,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,017 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 153,373 shares to 829,627 shares, valued at $61.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,026 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

