Marathon Asset Management Llp Maintains Stake in American Express Co (AXP); Haverford Financial Services Has Lowered Mastercard (MA) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 4,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 65,184 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.24M, down from 69,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $273.2. About 1.83M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 43,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.66 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $117.34. About 2.43 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.81 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16,943 shares to 3.48M shares, valued at $183.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,933 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).