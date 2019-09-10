Marathon Asset Management Llp Maintains Holding in Oracle (ORCL); Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Holder King Luther Capital Management Cut Position by $395,760 as Share Price Declined

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 33,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 4.61 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247.80 million, up from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 16.63M shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 11,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 153,230 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 164,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 260,746 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Associates invested in 9,200 shares. Martin And Incorporated Tn owns 29,087 shares. Architects Inc owns 6,058 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsr Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 185,924 shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa accumulated 4,650 shares. Headinvest reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Annex Advisory Svcs Lc has 0.47% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Choate Investment Advsrs holds 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 16,957 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6.22M shares. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fjarde Ap has 830,613 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust Company holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 86,575 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 7,664 shares. Amer Interest Gp Incorporated holds 911,546 shares. Schafer Cullen stated it has 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 56,462 shares to 519,350 shares, valued at $130.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 670,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 197,958 shares to 854,276 shares, valued at $163.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 32,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Systemax Inc (NYSE:SYX).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 61,600 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs Com has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 48,468 shares. Moreover, Baillie Gifford And has 0.07% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 1.77M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management invested 0.16% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Oberweis Asset Inc has 0.97% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 153,230 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Moreover, Next Century Growth Investors Ltd has 0.94% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 206,623 shares.

Analysts await STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. STAA’s profit will be $4.01M for 75.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by STAAR Surgical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.