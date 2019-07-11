Marathon Asset Management Llp Lowered Procter & Gamble (PG) Position; Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust Has 3.54 Sentiment

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) investors sentiment increased to 3.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.70, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 46 funds increased and started new positions, while 13 reduced and sold holdings in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust. The funds in our database reported: 12.42 million shares, up from 4.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 3 Increased: 27 New Position: 19.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 7.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 139,330 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 1.83 million shares with $190.09M value, down from 1.97 million last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $283.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 5.14 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG)

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) stake by 2,698 shares to 45,028 valued at $44.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 19,818 shares and now owns 551,658 shares. Archer (NYSE:ADM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Murphy Pohlad Asset Llc holds 50,695 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Invest Grp has invested 1.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability has invested 2.49% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Co invested 2.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Haverford Trust Company holds 231,355 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La has invested 2.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smithfield Tru invested in 67,573 shares. Hills Bancshares Company holds 62,997 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability accumulated 284,695 shares. Becker holds 1.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 364,118 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank & has 71,186 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.00 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 5.82M shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Advisory has 0.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.22 million shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target. Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, April 8. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $115 target. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold”. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. 4,395 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64B for 26.83 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust for 236,526 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 1.01 million shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.55% invested in the company for 818,778 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 400,506 shares.

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $363.41 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests its assets in municipal obligations.

The stock increased 2.13% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 36,772 shares traded or 26.26% up from the average. Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) has risen 10.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500.