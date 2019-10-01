Marathon Asset Management Llp Lowered Position in Waters (WAT) as Market Valuation Declined; Cqs Cayman LP Stake in Logmein (LOGM) Cut by $3.47 Million as Share Price Declined

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 43,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 475,437 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.33M, down from 519,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $225.07. About 21,981 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 66.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 23,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $71.82. About 10,961 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.05% or 14,065 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank, New York-based fund reported 9,144 shares. Amica Mutual Insur owns 2,018 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 29,940 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Rockland Tru Co holds 0.02% or 1,111 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate has invested 0.25% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bartlett & Co Limited Co reported 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 19,174 shares. Mengis Cap accumulated 13,500 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability reported 4,475 shares. Eagle Asset reported 7,820 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management holds 0.04% or 14,598 shares in its portfolio. 223,943 are owned by Ajo Lp.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 26.42 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waters Corporation Announces Retirement of Terry Kelly, President of TA Instruments – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Expands Accessibility to High Resolution MS Data with the First SmartMS-Enabled LC-MS Biopharma System – Business Wire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 927,152 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $57.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.86 million for 16.78 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Connect With LogMeIn – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LogMeIn Once Again Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Successfully Achieves Multiple Top Tier Security Compliance Standards – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Releases Grasshopper Connect for Small Businesses – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp by 12,276 shares to 102,809 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 4.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio has 4,131 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 7,637 shares. Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 111,590 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested in 28,008 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 15,435 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 174 shares. 109,042 were reported by Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,822 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 11,706 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 81,289 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications accumulated 333,877 shares. Group One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 2,406 shares.