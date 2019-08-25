Marathon Asset Management Llp Lifted Williams (WSM) Holding; American Research & Management Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $416,871 as Valuation Rose

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 12,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 395,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.23 million, up from 382,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 3.00M shares traded or 78.00% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25

American Research & Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 3,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 30,423 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 26,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Foot Locker, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 23 – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc owns 4,184 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisor Prtnrs Lc invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Price T Rowe Md owns 193.86M shares. Moreover, Lipe Dalton has 0.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,279 shares. Firsthand Management Inc holds 4.4% or 100,000 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Llc holds 109,573 shares. 59.81M are held by Morgan Stanley. Davis stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nottingham Advsrs reported 4,862 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Frontier Inv Mgmt Co has 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 289,677 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And invested in 64,425 shares. First Business Ser owns 0.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,580 shares. Martin Inv Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,971 shares. Shell Asset Management Com has 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.06M shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 12,770 shares to 543,810 shares, valued at $24.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 22,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.37M shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Ameriprise has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Kessler Invest Group Inc Lc has invested 0.06% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 54,424 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 110,220 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il stated it has 25,632 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advsrs Incorporated reported 4,300 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,201 shares stake. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 19,520 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Schwartz Investment Counsel accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Fifth Third Fincl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 810 shares. New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Southeast Asset has 8,935 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.04% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio.