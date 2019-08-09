Marathon Asset Management Llp Lifted Its M & T Bank (MTB) Position by $2.05 Million; Seabridge Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) Position by $443,520 as Shares Rose

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 4,418 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, down from 7,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $184.46. About 814,674 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in M & T Bank Corp (MTB) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 13,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The hedge fund held 120,344 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.90M, up from 107,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in M & T Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $154. About 326,010 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – TANGIBLE EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE WAS $66.99 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $67.16 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $980M; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $43M, EST. $43.8M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4,148 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 274,046 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,789 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,656 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 295,609 shares. Moreover, Bluemar Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 53 shares or 0% of the stock. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.57% or 51,225 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Chicago Equity Limited Company owns 115,620 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 117,914 shares stake. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 265,852 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.05% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 11,672 shares. Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.2% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Baltimore has 0.05% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9,567 shares to 186,549 shares, valued at $18.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 27,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $78.18 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65M. 422,056 shares valued at $66.44M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $187.85M for 92.23 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement invested in 9,542 shares. 1.75M were reported by Capital World. Lincoln Natl Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,482 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Element Management Limited Liability holds 176,776 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Td Asset Management has 178,628 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James has 0.11% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mai Capital has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Advisor Prtn Lc invested in 5,734 shares. The Alabama-based First Bancorporation has invested 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 234,778 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Axa reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cypress Cap Ltd Liability (Wy) holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio.