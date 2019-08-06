Marathon Asset Management Llp Lifted By $678,216 Its Williams (WSM) Holding; Streamline Health Solutions Has 0.63 Sentiment

Streamline Health Solutions Inc (STRM) investors sentiment increased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 5 funds opened new and increased positions, while 8 sold and decreased their positions in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. The funds in our database reported: 6.56 million shares, down from 6.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Streamline Health Solutions Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased Williams (WSM) stake by 3.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp acquired 12,111 shares as Williams (WSM)’s stock rose 20.47%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 395,107 shares with $22.23M value, up from 382,996 last quarter. Williams now has $5.02 billion valuation. It closed at $63.83 lastly. It is down 13.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) stake by 30,416 shares to 590,067 valued at $51.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 22,682 shares and now owns 2.37M shares. Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 8,406 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qv Invsts accumulated 88,280 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 49,477 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 18,642 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel stated it has 0.07% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 61,885 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP has 297,276 shares. State Bank Of Stockton stated it has 5,695 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Profund Lc holds 8,386 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 20,782 shares. 7,106 were accumulated by Gw Henssler And Limited. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 6,157 shares. 36,137 are held by Oxbow Advisors. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 302 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group reported 15,207 shares.

