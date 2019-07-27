Marathon Asset Management Llp Lifted By $1.19 Million Its Clean Harbors (CLH) Holding; Dynex Capital (DX) Shorts Decreased By 9.4%

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) had a decrease of 9.4% in short interest. DX’s SI was 1.63 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.4% from 1.80 million shares previously. With 1.01 million avg volume, 2 days are for Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)’s short sellers to cover DX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 176,359 shares traded. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has declined 9.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DX News: 12/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nothing special about euro zone or U.S. equities anymore; 16/03/2018 DYNEX CAPITAL – EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT MAJORITY VOTING IN UNCONTESTED ELECTIONS OF DIRECTORS, BEGINNING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Dynex Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Time to short the Nasdaq?; 29/03/2018 – DYNEX POWER ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dynex Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DX); 04/04/2018 – U.S. TREASURY YIELDS FALL AFTER CHINA UNVEILS ADDITIONAL TARIFFS ON U.S. GOODS, 10-YEAR YIELDS DOWN 3 BPS AT 2.75 PCT US10YT=RR

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) stake by 3.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp acquired 16,702 shares as Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)’s stock rose 14.68%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 545,615 shares with $39.03M value, up from 528,913 last quarter. Clean Harbors Inc now has $4.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $73.1. About 206,691 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5

Among 2 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clean Harbors had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Clean Harbors, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLH) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Clean Harbors Announces Results Through Early Tender Date of Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Clean Harbors Inc.: Clean Harbors to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Clean Harbors, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CLH) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 545,615 are owned by Marathon Asset Management Llp. Loomis Sayles Communication Lp accumulated 0.03% or 197,173 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 10,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 17,338 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 9,723 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.55 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 75,968 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp stated it has 140,442 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 8,411 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Company reported 167,226 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 83,440 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Com holds 4,950 shares. Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 435 shares.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 139,330 shares to 1.83 million valued at $190.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 4,668 shares and now owns 198,608 shares. Hartford Financial Svcs Grp (NYSE:HIG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Shareholders Are Down 34% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dynex Capital, Inc. Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dynex Capital Inc (DX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “8.42% Preferred Share Better Than Sister Share With A Lower Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis in the United States. The company has market cap of $417.01 million. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. It currently has negative earnings. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $206,099 activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Stevens David H. bought $11,800. BENEDETTI STEPHEN J bought 10,000 shares worth $59,000. Shares for $14,998 were bought by Popenoe Smriti Laxman on Thursday, January 31. 3,390 shares valued at $20,001 were bought by Mosley Valerie on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, January 31 the insider BOSTON BYRON L bought $100,300.