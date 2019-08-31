Marathon Asset Management Llp Increased By $3.85 Million Its Archer (ADM) Position; Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Shorts Decreased By 0.25%

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) had a decrease of 0.25% in short interest. LITE’s SI was 8.07 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.25% from 8.09 million shares previously. With 1.63M avg volume, 5 days are for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)’s short sellers to cover LITE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 885,420 shares traded. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has risen 8.69% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LITE News: 17/05/2018 – VP Hamel Disposes 26 Of Lumentum Holdings Inc; 02/05/2018 – LUMENTUM 3Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 71C; 13/03/2018 – Lumentum Showcases 400G Transceiver Portfolio For Next-Generation Data Centers; 22/03/2018 – Lumentum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Lumentum To Participate In Eight Tradeshows In The Next Three Months; 02/05/2018 – LUMENTUM SAYS ZTE REVENUE LESS THAN 0.5% FOR LAST 12 MONTHS; 12/03/2018 – Lumentum Holdings: Transaction Expected to Generate More Than $60 Million of Annual Run-Rate Synergies Within 12-24 Months of Closing; 12/03/2018 – Lumentum Holdings: Oclaro Transaction Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 02/05/2018 – Lumentum Holdings 3Q Rev $298.8M; 17/05/2018 – COO Retort Disposes 521 Of Lumentum Holdings Inc

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased Archer (ADM) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp acquired 89,521 shares as Archer (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 2.93M shares with $126.51 million value, up from 2.84M last quarter. Archer now has $21.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 2.79 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition Of Industrias De Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) And The Assignment Of The Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 03/04/2018 – U.S. locks in anti-dumping duties on biodiesel from Argentina, Indonesia; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS $30M HIT IN 2Q DUE TO CHINESE SORGHUM SPAT; 23/05/2018 – Brazil withholds corn subsidies owed to farmers, grain handlers; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – CHRIS CUDDY WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF CORN PROCESSING TO LEAD CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS U.S. CRUSHING CAPACITY RAN ABOVE 95% IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 34.03% above currents $38.05 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, July 19. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Lc holds 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 538,000 shares. Fdx Advisors has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 5,202 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com invested in 0% or 753 shares. The Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.43% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Enterprise Fincl invested in 1,726 shares. Country Trust State Bank holds 0% or 693 shares in its portfolio. 845,549 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Proshare Advsr Limited owns 1.73M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Smith Moore And reported 20,530 shares stake. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Utah Retirement Systems reported 105,444 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 84,191 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co has 206,223 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 3,019 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. 3,400 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $124,899 were bought by Young Ray G. LUCIANO JUAN R had bought 5,457 shares worth $199,990 on Tuesday, August 6.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 224,328 shares to 306,713 valued at $58.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 4,668 shares and now owns 198,608 shares. Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was reduced too.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $4.18 billion. It operates through two divisions, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. It currently has negative earnings. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Among 4 analysts covering Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lumentum Holdings has $78 highest and $5000 lowest target. $68.25’s average target is 22.40% above currents $55.76 stock price. Lumentum Holdings had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) on Wednesday, March 27 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan. The stock of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LITE in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) on Friday, August 9 with “Overweight” rating.

