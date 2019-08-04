Marathon Asset Management Llp Increased By $1.68 Million Its First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Holding; Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) Has 2.67 Sentiment

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) stake by 3.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp acquired 16,826 shares as First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 489,850 shares with $49.21M value, up from 473,024 last quarter. First Republic Bank/Ca now has $16.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.04 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.79, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 16 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 6 decreased and sold positions in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.05 million shares, up from 2.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Usca Ria Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund for 80,554 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 256,527 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.21% invested in the company for 443,909 shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 36,379 shares.

More notable recent Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen In termediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund declares $0.0315 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Three Nuveen Closed-End Funds Complete Preferred Share Exchange – Business Wire” on February 26, 2018. More interesting news about Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yield Hunter CEF Report March 2019: Distribution Cuts Pick Up, But So Do Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 07, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 20,939 shares traded. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) has risen 7.55% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.55% the S&P500.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $177.86 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank (San Francisco, California) to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 2,595 shares to 50,295 valued at $51.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) stake by 12,987 shares and now owns 1.28 million shares. Hartford Financial Svcs Grp (NYSE:HIG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 2. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $111 target in Friday, March 15 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets.