Marathon Asset Management Llp Holds Holding in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC); Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.73 Million

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 16,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 489,850 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.21 million, up from 473,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 685,490 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.68M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 61,439 shares stake. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 1,280 shares. Orleans Cap Corporation La holds 2.19% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. 37,200 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. Golub Gru Llc holds 0.02% or 619 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,160 shares. California-based Sensato Invsts Limited Co has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,079 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 775 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.3% or 9,856 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.95% or 500,876 shares. 9,898 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Rdl Inc has 1,146 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 24,150 shares to 80,805 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 16,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

