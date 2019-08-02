Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Upped Holding in Facebook A (FB) as Valuation Rose; Caterpillar (CAT) Holding Has Increased by Cleararc Capital Inc

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 10,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.87M shares traded or 34.04% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 23,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 794,591 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.45M, up from 770,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 14.85 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 4% after a bad weekend of news; 13/03/2018 – Facebook Inc vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS CANNOT GET RID OF IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s nightmare is about to become a lot worse; 02/04/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now:; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11,966 MLN VS $8,032 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Asked If Lack of Diversity Hobbled Facebook on Russia; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE INVITES FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT APRIL 10 HEARING ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES — STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 42,353 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $114.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 56,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 519,350 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FB,AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “8 Stocks to Buy That Are Growing Faster Than Amazon – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Discusses Caterpillar’s Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Caterpillar Stock Set for Another Post-Earnings Drop – Schaeffers Research” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.