Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Upped By $2.60 Million Its Paccar (PCAR) Holding; Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Sentiment Is 1.74

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased Paccar Inc (PCAR) stake by 9.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp acquired 38,232 shares as Paccar Inc (PCAR)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 425,081 shares with $28.97 million value, up from 386,849 last quarter. Paccar Inc now has $23.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.19% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $68.2. About 2.52M shares traded or 57.59% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45

Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 33 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 19 cut down and sold their stock positions in Timberland Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 4.07 million shares, up from 4.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Timberland Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $208.77 million. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.34 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. for 214,971 shares. Westport Asset Management Inc owns 93,093 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Capital Group Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 23,827 shares. The California-based Davis Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Gradient Investments Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 20,882 shares.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 10,494 shares traded or 0.52% up from the average. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) has declined 25.45% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TIMBERLAND’S EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 1.1% Position in Timberland Bancorp/WA; 24/04/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP IN PACT FOR PURCHASE OF SOUTH SOUND BANK; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp Earnings Per Share Increases 36% to $0.57 for Second Fiscal Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp 2Q EPS 57c; 23/04/2018 DJ Timberland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSBK); 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 102,213 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Amer Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Cornerstone holds 0.01% or 1,221 shares in its portfolio. James Rech, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,955 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.08% or 13,145 shares. 8,631 are owned by Argi Investment Service Ltd Liability. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.23% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Omers Administration Corp stated it has 10,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 0% or 6,868 shares. Finance Architects invested in 1,237 shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Street Corporation invested in 14.83M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.01% or 7,875 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 935,127 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc stated it has 49,464 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 4.59% above currents $68.2 stock price. PACCAR had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. Credit Suisse maintained PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. Loop Capital downgraded the shares of PCAR in report on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell” rating.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 483,369 shares to 158,665 valued at $20.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 2,595 shares and now owns 50,295 shares. Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) was reduced too.