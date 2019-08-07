Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Upped By $11.11 Million Its Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Stake; Moon Capital Management LP Trimmed By $21.15 Million Its Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holding

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased Cosan Ltd (CZZ) stake by 77.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 1.92M shares as Cosan Ltd (CZZ)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Moon Capital Management Lp holds 555,258 shares with $6.44M value, down from 2.48M last quarter. Cosan Ltd now has $3.22B valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 285,232 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased Wells Fargo Co (WFC) stake by 8.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp acquired 231,356 shares as Wells Fargo Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 2.99M shares with $144.40 million value, up from 2.76 million last quarter. Wells Fargo Co now has $200.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 7.50 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo warns of income hit from lower fees; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 08/05/2018 – Autoliv at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 92.4% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE EXECUTIVE PAY

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. Wood downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 1 report.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) stake by 6,904 shares to 134,588 valued at $20.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 4,668 shares and now owns 198,608 shares. Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Den Berg Management I Incorporated reported 450,484 shares stake. Chou Associates Mgmt holds 434,542 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust accumulated 88,132 shares. Buckhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 64,238 shares. Ipg Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dubuque Savings Bank Tru holds 23,621 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 94,440 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation holds 0.42% or 1.07M shares. Kentucky-based Central Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% or 2.90M shares in its portfolio. 7,945 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Lc. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.2% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 49,860 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.65% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc owns 26,351 shares. Washington Co stated it has 98,490 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.