Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Position in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) as Market Valuation Declined; Amg Funds Raised Its Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $455,520

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 22,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 79,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 56,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 3.64 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T HAVE A TARGET DATE FOR SELLING TRANS MOUNTAIN BACK TO PRIVATE SECTOR; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve Distributable Cash Flow of Approximately $4.57 Billion; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 7,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 336,922 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.44M, down from 344,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 225,172 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 07/05/2018 – ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP ANDX.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $48; 15/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP BBU.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – AFRICA OIL CORP AOIC.ST : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – MOVES-RBC unit names head of client operations in Canada; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS RECENT U.S. TAX REFORM WILL BE POSITIVE FOR U.S. ECONOMY AND RBC’S BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 9,119 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $40.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 231,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 10,786 shares to 12,152 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,390 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).

