Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Position by $961,608 as Stock Price Rose; Beech Hill Advisors Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 4,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 198,608 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.03 million, down from 203,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 205,628 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 104,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.31M shares traded or 49.69% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Cap Management invested in 80,358 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood White reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bartlett And Lc reported 498,123 shares stake. National Pension Serv holds 1.60M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Roffman Miller Inc Pa has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rice Hall James Associate Ltd has 4,408 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gru owns 3,542 shares. First Comml Bank invested in 0.12% or 16,754 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 5.54M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Inc Adv, a New York-based fund reported 22,075 shares. Gibraltar Mngmt holds 74,525 shares or 3.57% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited invested in 118,233 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Triangle Wealth reported 36,090 shares. 27,354 were accumulated by Schulhoff Incorporated. Kahn Brothers Gru De reported 504,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 51,736 shares to 4,350 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,183 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.