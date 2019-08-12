Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Xilinx (XLNX) Holding as Share Price Declined; Capital Fund Management Sa Decreased Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Holding by $308,000

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 75.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 483,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 158,665 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, down from 642,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.85. About 933,830 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 2,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365,000, down from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.04. About 174,518 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.62 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 16,052 shares to 525,733 shares, valued at $67.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 38,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 14,801 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 47,242 are held by Covington. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited reported 180 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs stated it has 36,572 shares. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc has 0.88% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 730 were reported by Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 117,883 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 3,860 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Counsel. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Commercial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,616 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.04% or 219,827 shares in its portfolio. 202,227 are owned by Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Xilinx (XLNX) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xilinx’s Guidance Hit by China Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 335 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 20,200 shares. 200,564 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Glenmede Tru Na holds 468 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 2,928 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 8,889 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13,334 are held by Diversified Tru Company. Da Davidson & Company accumulated 1,570 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd accumulated 1.01 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd reported 93,414 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Johnson Finance Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 663 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.57% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 18,061 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 763,419 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 45,659 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.18% or 1.82M shares.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Motorola discloses pricing for debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What’s Driving Our $165 Price Estimate For Motorola Solutions? – Forbes” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Motorola Solutions: Unshaken By Market Jitters – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions Acquires WatchGuard, Inc., Leader in Mobile Video for Public Safety – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions Again Recognized on Fortune’s List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ – Business Wire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 164,981 shares to 167,181 shares, valued at $20.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (Put) (NYSE:VEEV) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).