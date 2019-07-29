Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Holding in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $14.49 Million; Pioneer Investment Management Decreased Its Holding in Amdocs LTD (DOX) as Stock Rose

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 81.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 153,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,187 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 188,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 142,150 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 139,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.09M, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 4.51 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.31 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Co reported 2.49% stake. Alley stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Provident Invest Management has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pnc Svcs Grp accumulated 1.19% or 11.39 million shares. Moors And Cabot Inc stated it has 238,266 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Telos Mgmt stated it has 0.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lincoln Capital Lc holds 0.38% or 7,490 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 176,782 shares. Cadinha And Communications Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 10,539 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 600,707 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Hawaii has 103,851 shares. Benedict Financial Advisors accumulated 1.94% or 43,112 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spectrum Mngmt Gru owns 9,185 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 120,274 shares.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 33,864 shares to 4.61 million shares, valued at $247.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 41,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,341 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Services Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. Another trade for 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock or 4,395 shares. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock. $119.77 million worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 31,040 shares to 221,051 shares, valued at $14.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 63,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.98 million for 15.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.