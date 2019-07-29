Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake By $27.34 Million; Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered Atmos Energy (ATO) Position

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) stake by 18.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp acquired 257,903 shares as Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 1.62M shares with $171.80 million value, up from 1.36 million last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc now has $121.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $129.62. About 2.18 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 10.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partners Group Holding Ag analyzed 46,416 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)'s stock rose 4.30%. The Partners Group Holding Ag holds 379,482 shares with $39.06 million value, down from 425,898 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $12.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $108.35. About 142,757 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Limited Com holds 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 109 shares. Moreover, Principal Group has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Paloma Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 4,467 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 5,460 shares. Hyman Charles D has 2,950 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mercer Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Ameriprise Fin has 39,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 318,700 were reported by Macquarie Grp. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 242,331 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 22,187 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 152,578 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 75,959 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 27,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $80.72M for 39.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth holds 1,325 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability accumulated 8,881 shares. Thornburg Management Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 68,477 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 7,395 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel stated it has 572,300 shares. 15,150 are owned by Adell Harriman Carpenter. Cypress Management Ltd Com owns 12,367 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 3.41% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Alps Advisors Incorporated accumulated 4,566 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 198,483 shares. Qs Llc holds 0.11% or 91,943 shares in its portfolio. Randolph Com owns 118,881 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 93,498 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lenox Wealth, a Ohio-based fund reported 230 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $24.42 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 23,174 shares. $601,658 worth of stock was sold by Whitaker Darla H on Thursday, January 31. 1,435 shares valued at $145,203 were sold by Barker Ellen on Thursday, January 31. XIE BING had sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762 on Tuesday, February 12. The insider TEMPLETON RICHARD K sold 90,842 shares worth $9.19 million. Ilan Haviv sold $2.34 million worth of stock or 23,174 shares. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $743,400 was sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TXN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stake by 14,516 shares to 281,026 valued at $49.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 56,462 shares and now owns 519,350 shares. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) was reduced too.