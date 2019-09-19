Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) by $2.12 Million; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stock Declined, Greystone Managed Investments Has Raised by $3.94 Million Its Position

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 63,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 761,727 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.49 million, up from 698,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 626,034 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS IN 2018 ARE STILL EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MLN TONNES; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Warns Mongolia to Honor Agreements -FT; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto AutoHaul Project on Schedule to Complete by End of 2018; 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ACCEPTED EU432M OF NOTES FOR PURCHASE IN TENDER OFFER; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – EXPECTED SHARE OF MINED COPPER PRODUCTION FOR 2018 IS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 510 AND 610 THOUSAND TONNES; 18/04/2018 – Danone, Vopak and Rio Tinto were among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Wednesday morning; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Chairman: Miners Face Cost Inflation, Geopolitical Uncertainty; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Launch Elysis Joint Venture; 21/03/2018 – SWISS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS AGREED TO PROVIDE LEGAL ASSISTANCE TO MONGOLIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER IT REQUESTED HELP IN 2017

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 25,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% . The hedge fund held 289,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.94M, up from 263,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lincoln Electric Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.53. About 46,993 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 23/04/2018 – LINCOLN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.10, EST. $1.09; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Net $60.8M; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LECO); 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Lincoln Electric System, NE 2018 Revenue Bnds ‘AA’; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold LECO shares while 102 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 46.30 million shares or 4.20% more from 44.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 1,343 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Private Tru Na has invested 0.46% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). 3,091 are owned by Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Psagot House Limited owns 1,738 shares. Pnc Financial Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 28,215 shares. Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 51,080 shares. Moreover, Carroll Finance Assoc Incorporated has 0% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 63 shares. 233,500 were reported by Timessquare Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Shell Asset Management owns 5,673 shares. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.01% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Kennedy Capital Mgmt invested 0.1% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 1.45M shares.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 3,680 shares to 264,209 shares, valued at $22.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 219,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD).

More notable recent Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lincoln Electric Schedules Webcast for First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Presents At KeyBanc Capital Markets 2019 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDSO, MTW, LECO – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 99,353 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $40.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 15,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,319 shares, and cut its stake in Cgi Inc.

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Rio Tinto Stock Soared 12.3% in January – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Near-Term Acquisition Seems Likely For Rio Tinto – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron ore shipment surge widens spread between seaborne, port prices – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rio Tinto renews work on Simandou iron ore deposit – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Will The Recent Decline In RIO’s Iron Ore Output Guidance Affect The Company’s Stock Valuation? – Forbes” with publication date: April 02, 2019.