Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holder Martin Currie LTD Increased Position

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 6,220 shares as the company's stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 288,380 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.01 million, up from 282,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $211.55. About 93,991 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 1,732 shares as the company's stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 101,252 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.12 million, up from 99,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $235.99. About 404,633 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credicorp’s 2019 Quarterly Earnings Releases NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credicorp Ltd. announces the appointment of new Investor Relations Officer (IRO) – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ1Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), A Stock That Climbed 43% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Declaration of Special Dividends – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 39,656 shares to 58,495 shares, valued at $13.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 51,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,039 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oklahoma-based Bridgecreek Invest Management Llc has invested 1.29% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 23,838 shares. Voya Ltd Llc invested in 31,368 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 1.11% or 9,055 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Boston Advisors Ltd has 0.2% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 11,041 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs holds 0.03% or 1,254 shares in its portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Svcs holds 6,480 shares. Andra Ap holds 17,600 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Management Ltd accumulated 8,872 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 83,802 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 301,501 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 109,535 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 17,760 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The 9 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Nasdaq” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy the Dip in Ulta Beauty? – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “ULTA Reporting After the Bell Today: Will ULTA Stock Remain a Retail Jewel? – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ULTA Salon (ULTA) Investor Meetings not Bullish Enough to Break Shares out of Recent Trading Range – Baird – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.