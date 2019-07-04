Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Bunge LTD (BG) Holding; Diam Company LTD Has Lowered By $259.16 Million Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased Bunge Ltd (BG) stake by 24.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp acquired 315,903 shares as Bunge Ltd (BG)’s stock rose 0.19%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 1.59M shares with $84.49 million value, up from 1.28 million last quarter. Bunge Ltd now has $8.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 365,185 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE BOOSTS YR MIDPOINT EBIT VIEW BY $295M; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE WILL BE WILLING TO PURSUE BETTER INDUSTRY STRUCTURE: CEO; 29/03/2018 – Sharenet: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18.4C; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26; 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION

Diam Company Ltd decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 66.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd sold 3.12 million shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 1.60M shares with $132.94 million value, down from 4.72M last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $225.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 5.97 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT; 24/05/2018 – Eisai and Merck: FDA Has Extended Action Date for Supplemental New Drug Application for lenvatinib; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Suggests It’s 44% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Ltd. And The Brazilian Connection – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of stock. 4,000 shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, worth $205,600. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million. $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, February 25. Citigroup maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) rating on Friday, February 22. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $68 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1.67 million shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Inv Mgmt has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nomura Asset, a Japan-based fund reported 136,816 shares. Mackenzie holds 0% or 27,207 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 1.33 million shares. Advsr Asset Inc stated it has 31,736 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Japan-based Daiwa Sb Ltd has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.15% or 198,448 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Communications invested 0.11% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 7,114 shares. 28,354 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Magnetar Llc holds 0.18% or 132,836 shares. Meyer Handelman Co has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 22,682 shares to 2.37 million valued at $198.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 23,938 shares and now owns 465,234 shares. Kt Corp Spon Adr (NYSE:KT) was reduced too.

Diam Company Ltd increased Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) stake by 18,953 shares to 406,310 valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) stake by 17,658 shares and now owns 342,041 shares. Athene Hldg Ltd was raised too.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck: Don’t Miss It – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Mizuho Securities Starts Merck (MRK) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 19 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Wednesday, January 23 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald.