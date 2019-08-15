Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Increased Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding By $27.34 Million; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Boosted 58 Com (WUBA) Position

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) stake by 18.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp acquired 257,903 shares as Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 1.62 million shares with $171.80M value, up from 1.36 million last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc now has $112.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $120.26. About 480,476 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased 58 Com Inc (WUBA) stake by 5.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 5,475 shares as 58 Com Inc (WUBA)’s stock declined 20.77%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 113,667 shares with $7.47 million value, up from 108,192 last quarter. 58 Com Inc now has $7.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 122,149 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 23,938 shares to 465,234 valued at $77.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) stake by 153,373 shares and now owns 829,627 shares. Chubb Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp reported 0.09% stake. 3,350 were accumulated by Beech Hill Advisors Incorporated. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,000 are held by Clarkston Limited Company. Maple Capital Incorporated stated it has 76,472 shares. Payden & Rygel accumulated 138,500 shares. Macquarie stated it has 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Saturna has 6,644 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 70,548 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has 0.97% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 20,741 shares. 81 were reported by Shamrock Asset Limited Com. Axa invested in 0.62% or 1.49M shares. National Pension Service owns 0.4% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 982,285 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 171,530 shares. Tctc holds 0.43% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 74,280 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is -4.65% below currents $120.26 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $97 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, April 30 report.

Among 4 analysts covering 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 58.com has $84 highest and $66.4000 lowest target. $78.35’s average target is 50.59% above currents $52.03 stock price. 58.com had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by CLSA on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.