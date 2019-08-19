Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Increased Its Carmax (KMX) Stake by $2.29 Million; As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Triple Frond Partners Raised Stake by $5.82 Million

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 33,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.17 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.07 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 607,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.85 million, up from 570,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 5,430 shares. De Burlo Group stated it has 3.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lowe Brockenbrough holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 47,853 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 413,957 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma accumulated 137,837 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,010 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs has 4,148 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf Intl Savings Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 1.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Long Island Lc has 3.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 153,026 shares. The Missouri-based Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has invested 4.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Founders Financial Securities Llc holds 1,387 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Company Ma holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 611,127 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability reported 18,948 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America accumulated 0.66% or 44,964 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc owns 22,666 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 689,725 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 341,470 shares. Avenir Corporation has 691,309 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 3,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Westpac accumulated 11,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 20,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 132,336 are held by Jane Street Group Llc. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited reported 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding reported 12,918 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 185,209 shares. Prescott Grp Inc Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 22,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Pecaut & Company has 0.31% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 31,936 shares to 619,339 shares, valued at $87.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 2,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,295 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).