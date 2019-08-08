Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Increased Baxter International (BAX) Stake; Ci Investments Has Decreased Its Symantec (SYMC) Position

Ci Investments Inc decreased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 13.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc sold 1.35 million shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 8.86M shares with $203.76 million value, down from 10.21 million last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $13.91B valuation. The stock increased 10.34% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.52. About 5.20M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased Baxter International Inc (BAX) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp acquired 19,017 shares as Baxter International Inc (BAX)'s stock rose 11.29%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 622,065 shares with $50.70M value, up from 603,048 last quarter. Baxter International Inc now has $42.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $84.18. About 358,940 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of SYMC in report on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 11. Mizuho upgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) rating on Monday, June 17. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. Mizuho initiated Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt has 9,642 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 69,795 were accumulated by Hartford Invest Communication. C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd holds 9,345 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 43,241 shares. Contour Asset Lc stated it has 4.49% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Lazard Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated holds 468,553 shares. 23,981 were accumulated by Utd Advisers Limited Co. 5.02 million are held by Legal And General Group Public Limited Co. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 872,486 shares stake. Dnb Asset As has 131,448 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp, Japan-based fund reported 483,998 shares. Captrust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Ci Investments Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 32,400 shares to 1.47M valued at $106.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Teekay Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:TOO) stake by 4.00 million shares and now owns 10.00 million shares. Cushman Wakefield Plc was raised too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Shares for $1.05M were sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14. 18,321 shares were sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L., worth $422,327.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BAX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Incorporated Ne reported 4,800 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability owns 11,755 shares. Pnc Financial Group accumulated 1.64 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stillwater Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,542 shares. Smith Asset Gru Limited Partnership invested in 449,284 shares. Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept reported 0.22% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Glenview Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 940,778 shares. Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Tru reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Mariner Limited Liability owns 11,021 shares. Field & Main State Bank invested 0.29% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.13% or 192,608 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 15,431 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust And Tru invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Daiwa Group Incorporated accumulated 24,699 shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,478 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

