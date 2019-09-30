Marathon Asset Management Llp increased Baxter International Inc (BAX) stake by 1.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp acquired 12,399 shares as Baxter International Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 634,464 shares with $52.10M value, up from 622,065 last quarter. Baxter International Inc now has $44.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.46. About 963,422 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Advisors reported 13,327 shares stake. Prudential stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Regal Invest Ltd Liability owns 3,322 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hilltop accumulated 3,052 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 38,853 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.54% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 1.88M shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Co has 81,830 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Omaha owns 84,721 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 126,793 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 79,154 shares. Haverford Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Old Dominion Cap Inc reported 5,200 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) invested in 11,837 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Orrstown Fincl Service invested in 0.01% or 104 shares. 69,196 were reported by Pinebridge Limited Partnership.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 2,729 shares to 195,879 valued at $46.35 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) stake by 6,438 shares and now owns 1.14 million shares. Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.75’s average target is 0.33% above currents $87.46 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BAX in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 26. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BAX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray.