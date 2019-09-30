Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Position in Accenture Plc (ACN) by $7.80 Million; As The Travelers Companies (TRV) Valuation Rose, Kames Capital Plc Has Increased by $1.04 Million Its Holding

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 42,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 238,614 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.09 million, down from 281,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $192.79. About 843,261 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 92.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 6,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 14,455 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 7,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 284,308 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors has invested 1.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 3,891 are owned by Modera Wealth Lc. Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 10,289 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co invested in 20,717 shares. Bragg Financial reported 36,840 shares. Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0.22% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.37% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 19,645 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.44% or 22,002 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt invested in 8,793 shares. Associated Banc owns 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,691 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Field And Main Bankshares owns 0.86% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 5,075 shares. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Co has 3,075 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 46,610 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $191.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 159,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.