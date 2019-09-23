Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Mercury Systems (MRCY) SI Decreased By 1.39%

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 1.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 7,288 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 518,445 shares with $67.50 million value, down from 525,733 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $116.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 5.34M shares traded or 81.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) had a decrease of 1.39% in short interest. MRCY’s SI was 2.48 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.39% from 2.52M shares previously. With 602,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s short sellers to cover MRCY’s short positions. The SI to Mercury Systems Inc’s float is 5.28%. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.21. About 985,567 shares traded or 157.78% up from the average. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 18/04/2018 – Look carefully at $MRCY statements on SEWIP vs. SEC disclosures, it looks like they lost SEWIP revenue. This is a 10% revenue contributor under pressure now #bearish; 18/04/2018 – Look how $MRCY insiders timed their selling. Initiated a 10b5-1 ahead of the DoD audit investigation. Looks very very suspicious @SEC_Enforcement #skeptic; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Mission Displays; 24/04/2018 – We have consistently warned about companies with widening GAAP vs. Non-GAAP results and cannot ignore deal costs for serial acquisitive companies; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q Rev $146.7M-$151.7M; 06/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q Rev $116.3M; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 17/04/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 27th Straight Gain

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel reported 0.45% stake. Rdl Financial Inc has 0.2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Paloma Ptnrs Commerce holds 21,655 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 79,921 were reported by Verity & Verity Lc. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 4.91M shares. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Conning holds 0.05% or 12,113 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Haverford Svcs Inc owns 65,485 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com owns 4,997 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.6% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 17,386 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,238 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.36% or 15,176 shares.

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 1,732 shares to 101,252 valued at $35.12 million in 2019Q2. It also upped 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 92,614 shares and now owns 478,319 shares. Hartford Financial Svcs Grp (NYSE:HIG) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 14.52% above currents $135.57 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16400 target in Monday, May 20 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, September 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold Mercury Systems, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bamco New York owns 1.26M shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Ruggie Cap Grp has invested 0.03% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 7,235 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.76 million shares. 21,706 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 333,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Group Nv holds 21,772 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Next Fincl Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,413 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.07% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Pier Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Waddell Reed Financial has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Stifel Fin Corp owns 168,294 shares. Whittier owns 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 22 shares.