Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Cut Holding in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $8.34 Million as Market Value Rose; Tensile Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) as Stock Value Declined

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 505,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.805. About 607,538 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500.

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 219,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.56 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 184,305 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20 million for 3.96 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 746,038 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Tocqueville Asset Lp has 341,192 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 5.72 million are owned by Capital Ww Investors. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 52,917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 420,686 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 124,021 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp accumulated 308,260 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Gp has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 3.67M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 15,550 are held by Comerica Bancorp. 29,500 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $7.40 million activity.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entercom: Another Underappreciated Radio Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Entercom Communications Second Quarter Net Revenues Increase 2.3% and Operating Income Increases 135% – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on August 7 – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entercom Communications to Report 2019 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on April 30 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gildan announces Board of Directors Leadership Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Gildan Activewear Stock Jumped 10% in November – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 48,850 shares to 684,400 shares, valued at $44.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 1,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Class C.