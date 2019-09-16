Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Now (DNOW) Holding by $4.05 Million; Raffles Associates LP Position in Cbs New (CBS) Boosted by $490,000

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 34.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 289,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73M, up from 844,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 302,865 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 1.50 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – well @RichBTIG saw this coming: NAI amends bylaws to make it nearly impossible for @CBS to take over the company from Redstones without a “super majority” vote; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Is Said to Want CBS to Raise Bid by More Than 20 Percent; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI WOULD DEVELOP NUCLEAR BOMB IF IRAN DOES, MBS TELLS CBS; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – CBS independent Class A holder questions dilution plan, source says [22:43 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/04/2018 – CBS: National Amusements To Vote In Accordance With CBS Board; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors Target Bylaw Changes Sought by Redstones (Correct); 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,710 shares to 182,839 shares, valued at $20.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 573,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold DNOW shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 110.79 million shares or 4.68% less from 116.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Century Cos holds 0.01% or 422,673 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp holds 33,300 shares. Black Creek Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.85% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Moreover, Victory Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 5,813 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 44,337 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Osborne Prtn Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 392,605 shares. New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com reported 296,498 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 141,412 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0.04% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) or 2.22M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2.11M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 32,227 shares. Hennessy Advsr reported 921,400 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,826 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). First Mercantile Trust reported 1,890 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 202 were reported by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Korea Invest accumulated 3,000 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Letko Brosseau And reported 1.72 million shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 53 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 0% or 271,652 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 539,344 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Natixis reported 0.09% stake. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Parkside Retail Bank Tru invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

