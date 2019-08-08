Marathon Asset Management Llp Decreased Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $1.88 Million; Share Price Rose; Shareholder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Upped Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 22,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.35 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 5.72 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 10/04/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Merck Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 88,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 74,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 2.93M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) by 16,826 shares to 489,850 shares, valued at $49.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 134,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 406,077 are owned by Zwj Counsel Inc. Private Harbour Mngmt & Counsel Ltd Com reported 1.06% stake. Leisure Capital Mngmt accumulated 13,225 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prtnrs Ltd reported 664,695 shares. Lesa Sroufe And Company reported 5,100 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii invested in 116,067 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Stanley reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability invested 0.95% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Trust Advisors Lp reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Texas Yale Cap holds 0.25% or 76,278 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa has invested 0.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 0.93% or 88,987 shares. 7,818 are held by Brookstone. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.41% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). National Insur Tx reported 0.96% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Investment Mngmt Llc reported 48,000 shares stake. De Burlo Grp Inc holds 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 17,290 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 133 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 28,970 shares. United Kingdom-based Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bourgeon Cap Llc holds 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 3,350 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Zwj Invest Counsel stated it has 4,397 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 8,052 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bb&T Corp has invested 0.15% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cincinnati Financial owns 938,419 shares. Brinker Cap has 22,247 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, James Incorporated has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 400 shares.