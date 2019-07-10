Marathon Asset Management Llp Cut Its Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) as Shares Rose; As Yelp (YELP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Has Trimmed Stake

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 37,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 727,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.54M, down from 764,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.29. About 1.57M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 1.01M shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 15/04/2018 – Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode: “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.” transcript; 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news; 17/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc. by 22,957 shares to 753,907 shares, valued at $16.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 106,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 860,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.22 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,823.17 up 81.07 points – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analog Devices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) Down 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADI June 28th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices to Participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,319 are held by Whittier Trust. Moreover, Korea Inv has 0.04% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 91,300 shares. Utd Fire Gp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation holds 0.08% or 89,277 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Scout Investments holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 97,145 shares. Amer has 0.06% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 159,475 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 2.13 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Limited has invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Artisan Ptnrs LP has 1.52 million shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc stated it has 186,810 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sunbelt Securities owns 4,794 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The Nebraska-based Bridges Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $295,521 activity. Ramsay Alan sold 128 shares worth $4,861.

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Yelp (YELP) Down 20.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Zacks.com” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Yelp Stock Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yelp -10.1% as B. Riley downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Street Debates What To Do With Yelp Stock After Q4 Beat – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 11,564 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 645,083 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Personal Advsr Corporation has invested 0.12% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Quantbot Technologies Lp invested 0.27% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 68,686 were reported by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 1.38 million shares. Fred Alger Management Inc has 436 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 124,225 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 7.33M shares. 17,013 are owned by Campbell And Adviser Limited Liability Corp.