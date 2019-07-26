Marathon Asset Management Llp Cut Its Bce (BCE) Stake; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Upped By $9.22 Million Its Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Position

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) stake by 21.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc acquired 1.32M shares as Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)’s stock rose 6.44%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 7.58M shares with $57.24M value, up from 6.26M last quarter. Callon Petroleum Co now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 8.76M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Exits Callon Petroleum; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 2.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 12,770 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 4.07%. The Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 543,810 shares with $24.48 million value, down from 556,580 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $40.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 245,246 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018

Among 7 analysts covering Callon (NYSE:CPE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Callon had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies downgraded the shares of CPE in report on Monday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Friday, February 22 report. Williams Capital Group maintained Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Williams Capital Group has “Buy” rating and $12 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Tumbling Today – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Callon Petroleum: A Bit About The Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why QEP Resources Stock Is Plunging Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CIR, CPE and GLPG among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.1% or 1.21 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 3.78M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Brant Point Inv Management Llc reported 0.07% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Viking Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 220,000 shares stake. 537,932 were reported by Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.07% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 25,449 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 202,605 shares. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership reported 59,200 shares. Regions invested in 45,565 shares or 0% of the stock. Beck Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Guggenheim Limited Liability Co accumulated 212,008 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.44% or 1.19M shares. Principal Fin Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 1.14 million shares. Shine Investment Advisory holds 0% or 575 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) stake by 773,115 shares to 1.78M valued at $98.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 235,313 shares and now owns 19.92 million shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BCE’s profit will be $611.84 million for 16.74 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 29,891 shares to 385,705 valued at $80.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 67,055 shares and now owns 2.20 million shares. Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Battle of the High-Yield Telecoms: BCE (TSX:BCE) vs. Telus (TSX:T) â€¦ Which Should You Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers And Bell: The Real NBA Champions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T Is Not Worth Buying Just for Its 6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BCE Q2 2019 results to be announced August 1 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 25, 2019.